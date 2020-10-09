Delta making landfall, South Mississippi preparing for rain, wind, potential tornadoes

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Hurricane Delta is in the process of making landfall as of this writing. The Category 2 Hurricane will quickly weaken this evening and into the overnight hours. That said, the impacts for the Pine Belt are not going to change whether it is a Category 2 Hurricane or a Tropical Storm.
What to expect:
The outer rainbands will be what we have to deal with from Delta. This won’t be a system that hits our area “directly,” but since we are on the east side of the storm, we do have the chance to see heavy rain, gusty wind and a few tornadoes. Flooding isn’t as much of a concern since this system will be moving relatively quickly.
Timing:
The rain and wind increase through the evening and into the overnight hours. Overnight Friday and into Saturday will feature rainbands with heavy rain, wind gusts up to 60 mph and the potential for brief tropical tornadoes. While Saturday will start windy and rainy, it will eventually clear.
- Friday through 10 p.m. — Passing showers, wind gusts up to 30 mph as the first rainbands start to move through the area.
- Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 4 a.m. — Heavy rain at times, wind gusts up to 60 mph, and the potential for brief tropical tornadoes west of I-59.
- Saturday 4 a.m. to Saturday 10 a.m. — Heavy rain at times, wind gusts up to 40 mph.
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Isolated tropical showers, wind gusts up to 30 mph.
- Saturday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Mostly cloudy, wind gusts up to 30 mph, drying out.
Threats:
The main concern is going to be heavy rain, gusty wind (up to 60mph) and the potential for brief tropical tornadoes. These threats will be in the rainbands while the bulk of the storm will be to the west of the Pine Belt.
- Rain total estimates: 1 to 2 inches for most places, up to 4 inches possible for a few spots.
- Sustained wind estimate: 20 to 40 mph (lighter in our southeast counties, stronger northwest).
- Length of time to deal with sustained wind: 36 hours; Friday morning to Saturday afternoon.
- Wind gust estimate: 30 to 60 mph (lighter in our southeast counties, stronger northwest).
- Length of time with potential wind gusts: 36 hours; Friday morning to Saturday afternoon.
The estimates are based on the currently forecast track and intensity. It may change if the track shifts.
Preparations:
Check your Hurricane Preparedness Kit. Make certain that you have all of the supplies you would need to survive without power and water for up to two weeks. Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door.
Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
