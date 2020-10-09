Cloudy today as Delta rainbands move in later today

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 70s! Skies will be cloudy today with showers later into the afternoon as the rainbands from Hurricane Delta move into the area. Highs will be into the mid-80s.
Delta is expected to make landfall near Lake Charles, La., as a category 2 around 7 p.m.
The Pine Belt’s biggest impacts will be between 12 a.m - 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Right now, we are looking at winds between 30-50 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph. That could lead to power outages. Spin-up tornadoes will be possible areawide as well.
By Sunday, things start to clear out. Highs will be around 80.
Monday, clouds start to increase again ahead of a front that will push through bringing a brief chance for rain Monday night through Tuesday.
Next week will start off sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
