Argument leads to gunshots in Hattiesburg; woman charged

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One woman was arrested after an argument led to gunshots Friday in Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Burgundy McCann, 29, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Moore said the shots were fired at a vehicle during an argument between two women on Classic Drive around 3 p.m.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
McCann was booked into the Forrest County Jail around 7 p.m.
