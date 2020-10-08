Emergency crews make final preps before Delta makes landfall

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel are busy preparing the impending hurricane in the Gulf Coast.
Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Friday, with much of Southwest and Central Mississippi in the storm’s path.
Reeves declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday ahead of the storm.
Landfall is expected in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, around 7 p.m. Friday.
The storm is taking a similar path to Hurricane Laura, which devastated the area of Lake Charles, Louisiana, just months ago.
Tropical storm force winds are expected in Mississippi as early as 5 p.m. Friday, with southern Mississippi getting the strongest winds, particularly around the Natchez area.
There is also a risk of tornadoes forming as the hurricane moves through.
Michel says MEMA has delivered 161,000 sandbags across the state as they prepare for the possibility of flooding across the state. He says there are three teams of the Mississippi National Guard will be stationed in Pike County ahead of landfall should they be needed.
There are 11 shelters on standby if they need to open. This includes the medical needs center in Wiggins, which will open Friday morning.
“If you seek refuge in a shelter, you will need to wear a mask,” Michel said. He says masks and hand sanitizer will be available at shelters for anyone who needs them.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.