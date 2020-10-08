USM professor edits special issue of literary journal

The memoirs comment on the ravages of sharecropping in the Delta, the family heritage in ginning cotton, and the economic hardships of cotton farming in central Alabama in the 1930s. Two insightful interviews close the issue, one with two textile experts commenting on the role of cotton, genetic engineering, fiber, etc.; and another with renowned sculptor Thomas Sayre, whose massive exhibition “White Gold” replicates symbolically the labor of picking cotton and the landscape that haunts the South. Sayre’s sculpture graces the cover of this special issue.