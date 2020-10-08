Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Forrest Co.

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were arrested on several drug charges following a traffic stop in the Brooklyn community last week.
According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Scott Lees, deputies made a traffic stop on J.B. Horne Road on Oct. 1.
After a short pursuit, two suspects were arrested, along with the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia.
Daniel Joseph Hobson, 32, of Hattiesburg, and Rebecca Leigh Gibson, 40, of Lumberton, were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Hobson was also charged with disorderly conduct.
Hobson and Gibson were transported and booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.
