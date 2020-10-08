Town of State Line under boil water notice

STATE LINE, Miss. (WDAM) - The entire town of State Line in Wayne County is under a boil water notice.
According to officials there with the water department, a 6-inch water main was cut by crews who were putting in a fiber optic cable.
Residents in the area are asked to boil their water before using it to drink or to cook their food.
Harvey Hull, water operator for the State Line Water Department, says the damaged line has since been repaired and they will be taking water samples and, hopefully, the boil water notice can be lifted soon.
“The mayor and the Board of Aldermen, as well as myself, we would like to tell the citizens of State Line thank you for being patient and showing your concern for the water system,” he said. “We want to let you know that we got everything back in order, everything is going and we will be taking samples on Monday. And we should have our results back in by Wednesday to be able to lift the boil water notice.”
There are about 600 people living in the town of State Line who are affected by the boil water notice.
