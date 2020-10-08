Southern Miss unveils Oseola McCarty statue

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has a new statue on its Hattiesburg campus honoring the life and legacy of Oseola McCarty.
McCarty worked for 75 years as a washerwoman and donated the majority of her life savings to the university after her death in 1999 at the age of 91.
The unveiling of the statue coincided with the 25th anniversary of McCarty designating Southern Miss as the beneficiary of the $150,000 planned gift.
The life-size bronze sculpture is located on Weathersby Lawn in the heart of campus and was created by Columbia artist Ben Watts.
More than 100 students from south Mississippi have benefitted from the Oseola McCarty Scholarship Endowment.
You can donate to the endowment by visiting usmfoundation.com/givemccarty.
