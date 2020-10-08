‘Sip’ arrested in Laurel after a month on the run

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in Jones County for kidnapping and armed robbery since early September was arrested Thursday.
Jones County deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested 19-year-old Stephen Ruffin, also known as “Sip,” at a home in Laurel.
Ruffin was wanted for an armed robbery and kidnapping that happened in Moselle during the first week of September.
“You can run and you can hide, but we are patient and relentless in our pursuit of criminals,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We greatly appreciate the assistance of the U.S. Marshals in tracking down ‘Sip’ and helping us bring his running to an end. We have said it before. Run all you want. You will just go to jail tired.”
Ruffin is being held at the Jones County Jail.
