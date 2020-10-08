Saints staying put in New Orleans for Monday Night Football

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - While the rest of the NFL adjusts to COVID-19 while attempting to play a full season, the Black and Gold has two enemies to face before stepping foot on the field in 2020: the pandemic, and a relentless hurricane season.
The Saints were considering evacuating to Indianapolis Thursday and stay until Sunday to continue preparing for the Los Angeles Chargers, but that’s no longer the case.
According to Fox 8 Saints Analyst Jeff Duncan, the team has decided to stay put in NOLA with Hurricane Delta weakening and heading west of the city. Duncan reported earlier that the Saints made contingency plans to play their Monday Night Football matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, if necessary, but that was never an established proposal.
New Orleans will host the Chargers in the Superdome where only 750 family members are allowed to be in attendance. New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell denied the team’s request to increase capacity to 25 percent for the prime time game.
