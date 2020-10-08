Local Republican and Democratic leaders speak on vice presidential debate

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Members from the Mississippi Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign and the Forrest County Democratic Party made comments about Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate.
It was a much calmer night in Salt Lake City at the University of Utah than it was last week in Cleveland.
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris went head-to-head in the first, and only, Vice Presidential debate of the 2020 election.
Moderator Susan Page from USA Today asked the candidates about an array of topics, ranging from the Breonna Taylor shooting to tax cuts. But, one of the most pressing discussions was COVID-19.
This follows President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test and his release from Walter Reed Military Medical Center just three days ago.
The candidates went back and forth on the topic, with Sen. Harris condemning the Trump Administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and, Vice President Pence defending it.
Local Democratic party members say Vice President Pence failed to take accountability for the status of COVID-19 in the United States.
“I think that this is a big win for the Biden campaign…," said Brad Parker, Vice-Chair for the Forrest County Democratic Party. "I think people watching… what they saw from Vice President Pence was just a complete inability to take responsibility and directly address the fact that currently, COVID is out of control we’ve lost more than 200,000 Americans.”
Local Trump campaign officials disagree.
“Well I think Mike Pence really came out strong and he dominated this debate," says Dane Maxwell, State Director for the Mississippi Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign.
Maxwell says President Trump has taken the right steps to help Americans battle the coronavirus pandemic.
“You know he has implemented… strong regulations when he thought it was necessary," said Maxwell. "But, this is America. You know, Americans have rights and you can’t… a pandemic doesn’t erase the Constitution.”
Wednesday night saw the only Vice Presidential debate of the 2020 election.
