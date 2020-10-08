Laurel man charged with molestation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man accused of sexually abusing a minor is behind bars.
Jones County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. J.D. Carter said Diego Ruiz, 31, has been charged with molestation-touching a child for lustful purposes.
Carter said Ruiz’s victim is under the age of 16.
“We take these cases extremely seriously and will work tirelessly to ensure justice for the alleged victim,” said Carter. “The victim and family members will have access to the services of our JCSD Victims' Advocate Deputy Priscilla Pitts who works closely with victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking and dating violence.”
Ruiz was booked into the Jones County Jail just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
