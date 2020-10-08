JC’s McLaurin named MACCC Defensive Player of the Week

JC’s McLaurin named MACCC Defensive Player of the Week
Jones College freshman safety Hershey McLaurin, a former Collins High School football standout, was named Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference "Defensive Player of the Week."
By Tim Doherty | October 8, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 6:03 PM

From Jones College Sports Information Department

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College football reaped a pair of honors on the heels of its season-opening 34-5 victory over East Central Community College on Oct. 1 at Bobcat Stadium.

Safety Hershey McLaurin, a former Collins High School standout, was named Mississippi Association of Community College Conference “Defensive Player of the Week.”

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound freshman finished with three tackles, a pass breakup, an interception and a recovered fumble that he returned 27 yards for a touchdown.

The victory lifted Jones (1-0) from No. 4 to No. 3 in JCGridiron.com’s latest “Dirty 30” regular-season poll.

The MACCC is the only junior college league playing football this fall.

Jones will return to action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, when it travels to Raymond to take on Hinds Community College.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.