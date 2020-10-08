JC’s McLaurin named MACCC Defensive Player of the Week

From Jones College Sports Information Department
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College football reaped a pair of honors on the heels of its season-opening 34-5 victory over East Central Community College on Oct. 1 at Bobcat Stadium.
Safety Hershey McLaurin, a former Collins High School standout, was named Mississippi Association of Community College Conference “Defensive Player of the Week.”
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound freshman finished with three tackles, a pass breakup, an interception and a recovered fumble that he returned 27 yards for a touchdown.
The victory lifted Jones (1-0) from No. 4 to No. 3 in JCGridiron.com’s latest “Dirty 30” regular-season poll.
The MACCC is the only junior college league playing football this fall.
Jones will return to action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, when it travels to Raymond to take on Hinds Community College.
