Hattiesburg museum reopens after closing for pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The African-American Military History Museum reopened to the public Thursday, seven months after it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The facility, located in the historic E. 6th Street USO Building, is open three days a week.
On Thursdays and Fridays, it’s open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. And on Saturdays, doors will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Museum staff says they are following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.
They are limiting group sizes to ten people or less and they are temporarily suspending guided tours.
They are encouraging social distancing and the wearing of masks.
Several hand sanitizing stations have also been placed throughout the building.
Staff also say they are planning several online activities and events for the public.
The museum closed back in March at the beginning of the pandemic.
