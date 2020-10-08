Hattiesburg man charged with lustful touching, sexual battery of child

Thomas Chatman was charged with touching for lustful purposes and sexual battery of a child. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff | October 8, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 4:00 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man arrested Thursday faces accusations of sex crimes against a child.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said police arrested 31-year-old Thomas Chatman in the 200 block of Katie Avenue.

Chatman was charged with touching for lustful purposes and sexual battery of a child under the age of 14 in connection to an alleged incident that occurred in January 2020 at a Hattiesburg home.

He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

