Hattiesburg man charged with lustful touching, sexual battery of child

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man arrested Thursday faces accusations of sex crimes against a child.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said police arrested 31-year-old Thomas Chatman in the 200 block of Katie Avenue.
Chatman was charged with touching for lustful purposes and sexual battery of a child under the age of 14 in connection to an alleged incident that occurred in January 2020 at a Hattiesburg home.
He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.