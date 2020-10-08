Hattiesburg Early Learning Collaborative strives to advance preschoolers education

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Public School District is making sure its preschoolers are ready to take their next step in education through the Hattiesburg Early Learning Collaborative.
The collaborative is a program provided through the district for preschoolers. It is one of only 18 in Mississippi and it’s the largest, serving more than 300 children.
A big thing that separates it from other preschool program is that all 20 classrooms are provided with the same resources, high-quality curriculum and teachers.
“The goal of the collaborative is the help every child be ready before kindergarten," said pre-K through kindergarten director Hope Mikell. "We do that by making sure that we measure their growth using the state assessment, MKAS, and also making sure teachers are providing that high level of instruction for our pre-k students.”
