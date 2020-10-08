Cloudy today with showers late this evening

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning mostly cloudy with temps in the low 70s!
Skies will be cloudy today with a few showers moving in later this afternoon with highs into the mid-80s. Temperatures will fall into the 70s this evening with overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
All eyes turn to Hurricane Delta on Friday as the hurricane approaches the Louisiana coast. Landfall is expected near Lake Charles, La., as a category 2 on Friday afternoon.
Weather in the Pine Belt will go downhill Friday evening with the worst occurring overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Right now, we are looking at winds between 30-50 mph with gusts as high as 65 mph. That could lead to power outages. Spin-up tornadoes will be possible as well.
By Sunday, things start to clear out. Highs will be around 80.
Monday, clouds start to increase again ahead of a front that will push through bringing a brief chance for rain Monday night through Tuesday.
Next week will start off sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
