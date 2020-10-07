Wayne County “Pinks Out” to bring awareness of breast cancer

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Throughout the month of October, various organizations around the Pine Belt recognize breast cancer awareness.
On Wednesday, there was a “Pink Out” Wayne County campaign underway which included several streets in Waynesboro lined with pink flags and some homes adorned with pink reminders and many workers in the area also wore pink to their jobs.
It’s an effort to show support for survivors and to remind everyone about the deadly disease.
Becky McMicahel-Holified, chairman for the Wayne County Relay for Life, says early detection is key to beating breast cancer.
“It’s just as simple as doing a self-exam and if you see anything or you feel anything that feels different to you, then go and get a mammogram, it’s so important that you do that,” she said. “Take care of yourself because breast cancer is the most common form of cancer and we don’t want to see anybody lost.”
Statistics show that if breast cancer is detected in the earliest stages, there can be a 95% survival rate.
