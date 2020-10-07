Town of State Line under a boil water advisory

STATE LINE, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of State Line in Wayne and Greene counties is under a boil water advisory.
An alert from State Line Utilities said all of its customers need to boil their water before consuming until further notice.
The advisory was issued after a contracting company broke a water main while laying fiber optic cable.
Town officials said about 600 utilities customers, including business, are under the boil water advisory.
MSDH officials say you should follow these guidelines if you’re affected by the boil water advisory:
Do Not
- Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
- Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
- Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
- Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
Do
- Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.
- Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
- Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
- Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
- Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.