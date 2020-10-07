Secretary of State’s office host Initiative 65 public hearing Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Secretary of State’s office will host a public hearing on the medical marijuana initiatives before the 2020 General Elections Hattiesburg Wednesday.
The hearing will be held at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center at 5:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
According to the Secretary of State’s office, a series of public hearings will be hosted in each of the old five Congressional districts regarding Initiative Measure No. 65 and the legislative alternative, Alternative Measure No. 65A, to let voters have a chance to express their opinions and learn more about the initiative before Election Day, as it is required by State Law.
Each hearing will feature presentations from speakers that are for and against the initiative.
All public hearings will be done to meet with the state COVID-19 guidelines.
Voters can send a written comment at a public hearing or online at sos.ms.gov.
The next hearing will be held in Meridian, Ms., on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Meridian City Hall Auditorium.
For questions about Initiative 65 & 65A public hearings, email initiatives@sos.ms.gov.
