Sarah Ellen Gillespie Museum features local artist’s work

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sarah Ellen Museum of Art at William Carey University is featuring an exhibit by local artist, Shelby Leigh Kizer.
Kizer graduated from William Carey with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and this is her first solo show.
“It was exciting to work on something with a theme altogether," says Kizer. "You know in college you work on a lot of different things, so it was great to do this.”
Kizer’s collection is titled “Peace in Chaos.” Her works are inspired by her life, faith, and finding beauty in her surroundings, especially during the pandemic.
“So the dark charcoal lines are kind of the chaos and it’s kind of like filled all throughout, but I feel like the white and the colors and the happiness win in this, and so that’s kind of the message, it’s like peace will win," Kizer says, as she described one of her paintings.
The museum celebrated the collection with an opening reception on Oct. 6th.
Visitors can view and purchase art at the museum on Wednesdays between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., or by appointment.
Kizer says she hopes her bright works can bring joy.
"I hope they read as peaceful, like the peace wins over the chaos, the light wins in the dark,” says Kizer
