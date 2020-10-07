Salvation Army taking applications for Angel Tree and food box programs

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s getting to be that time of year again. The holidays are right around the corner, and once again, the Salvation Army is launching its annual campaigns to help those in need.
The Salvation Army is accepting Angel Tree applications right now for children 10 and under. Applications will be accepted until Oct. 31.
To fill out the application, parents or guardians will need picture identification, proof of residency, proof of income for everyone in the household, proof of major expenses like rent, utilities and car payments and birth certificates for each child.
You can apply online by following this link: https://saangeltree.org/.
The Salvation Army is also taking applications for people ages 55 and older to receive a Christmas food box.
Applicants can apply in person at the Salvation Army in Laurel, located at 205 N. 13th Avenue, any Friday in October from 10 a.m. to noon.
Photo identification, proof of residency, proof of income, proof of major expenses and medical bills will be required to apply.
For more information about the Angel Tree or food box programs, you can send an email to crystal.pruitt@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 601-428-4232.
