Repaving on Hardy Street to begin in coming weeks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After the Hattiesburg City Council voted to accept a bid from Warren Paving Tuesday, work on one of Hattiesburg’s busiest streets is a go.
It’s welcomed news for Edith Watkins, who travels Hardy Street daily.
“I’m ready because I have two new vehicles, and I need some good streets to drive on," Watkins said. "Yeah, we’ve been waiting a long time for this.”
The project will start at 21st Avenue and finish up at West Pine Street.
“The last time that Hardy Street from 21st Avenue to downtown was paved was probably seven years ago, so to get this done now before it gets worse is something," Mayor Toby Barker said. “We’re very satisfied [this] is happening.”
Commuters may experiences delays once work begins in the next few weeks.
“Probably see one lane at a time closed as we go through this process," Barker said. “Hardy Street is a long road, there’s five lanes at times so you’ll probably see milling and overlaying going on.”
Watkins says this is just something people will have to deal with.
“I think people just leave a little early so you can get to where you need to be on time, because you know there’s going to be some obstacles. But the new streets are important, we need them,” Watkins said.
The cost is $961,147.25 with $400,000 coming from BP Oil settlement money secured by the state legislature.
This is part of a revitalization of Hardy Street. A roundabout will be put in at West Pine and Hardy Street along with several drainage repairs that are going on now.
Barker added that while the winter months can cause more delays to road work, he hopes the repaving is completed by the beginning of 2021.
