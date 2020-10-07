Poll: Most Americans think 2020 election is most important in their lifetime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A recent poll has found that most Americans believe that the 2020 election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is the most important in their lifetime.
According to YouGov, which surveyed 6,547 adults, 69 percent said that this year’s election is the most important while 14 percent believed some other election was more important. Seventeen percent did not know.
The poll also found that 76 percent of both Republicans and Democrats were alike in thinking this year’s election was critical. Sixty-four percent of Independents felt that the 2020 election is the most important in their lifetime.
The question did have some discrepancies when it came to age though. While 54 percent of those aged 18-24 felt that this year’s election was the most important, a whopping 82 percent over the age of 55 believed this year’s election is the most important in their lifetime.
Both Trump and Biden have also said that this election is the most important in U.S. history, with Biden adding that “this will determine what America’s gonna look like for a long, long time.”
Americans head to the polls on November 3.
