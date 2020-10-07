Player of the Week - Sumrall QB John Ford

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - After starting the season 0-4, the Bobcats were restless while in search of their first win of the 2020 season.
“Some nights you wouldn’t sleep,” said Sumrall quarterback John Ford. “It’s all you could think about.”
Ford threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth to lead the Bobcats to their first win of the season over Greene County on Friday night.
The junior completed 20-of-26 passes for 335 yards and tacked on another 24 yards on six carries in Friday night’s victory.
“We came together, played well and wanted to win,” said Ford. “I had time to throw, made good reads and got the ball to the play makers.”
Sumrall will visit Purvis for the “Battle of Highway 589” on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
