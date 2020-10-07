‘Pink Monday’ cancer survivors event to be held as parade this year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of breast cancer survivors are being honored this year at an upcoming Hattiesburg event that’s moving from a city park to city streets, because of the coronavirus.
They are participating in “Pink Monday,” which is scheduled for Oct. 12.
It’s a festive event with live music and health information that’s usually held at Town Square Park, but because of the pandemic, this year it’s been reorganized as a parade for vehicles of all kinds.
“We’re asking everybody to decorate their cars or their vans or trucks in pink, and we’re giving three, first, second and third prizes to the best car, truck or van that’s decorated in pink,” said Regertha Jenkins, breast cancer survivor and founder of “Pink Monday.” “This will be our seventh year and we still want to celebrate and honor survivors,” she said.
Jenkins said the parade, which will start at 4:30 p.m., will begin on Green Street near Hawkins Elementary School. It will end at Town Square Park.
Two other breast cancer survivors who will be taking part in the parade say they’re looking forward to it.
“This is important to me because this is a way of giving back to the community,” said Betty Dagons, of Hattiesburg.
Dagons is a 32-year breast cancer survivor.
“We want everybody to come out and cheer us on. We’re just going to have a blast,” said Flora Smith, of Petal.
Smith battled breast cancer in 1994.
Jenkins said the lineup for the parade will be at 4 p.m.
