Nice and warm today in the Pine Belt

We’re starting off this morning sunny with temps in the mid-60s! Skies will be sunny this afternoon with highs into the upper 80s. Temperatures will fall into the 70s this evening with overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Tomorrow will be warm with highs in the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies and a few afternoon storms.
All eyes turn to Hurricane Delta on Friday as the Hurricane approaches the Louisiana coast. Landfall is expected in central Louisiana as a Category 3 on Friday afternoon.
Weather in the Pine Belt will go downhill Friday evening with the worst occurring overnight Friday into Saturday. Right now, we are looking at winds between 30-60 mph with gusts as high as 70 mph. That could lead to power outages. Spin-up tornadoes will be possible as well.
By Sunday, things start to clear out. Highs will be around 80. Monday clouds start to increase again ahead of a front that will push through bringing a brief chance for rain Monday night through Tuesday.
