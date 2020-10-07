New “Welcome to Waynesboro” sign unveiled

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A new “Welcome to Waynesboro” sign was unveiled on Wednesday in Wayne County which features a steam locomotive and the slogan, “Home of the Whistle Stop Festival,” in reference to the annual event which takes place there.
The custom-made sign cost $6,000, which was paid for by donations made during a previous Whistle Stop Festival.
The new sign was a project from the volunteer organization Together Energizing and Motivating Waynesboro (TEAM-W).
Patsy Brewer is a member of the group and she says the new sign is meant to invite people to visit Waynesboro and see what the city has to offer.
“I hope it represents the activity in our town and also to attract people to come to the Whistle Stop Festival because it is the largest event in Wayne County,” she said. “We have between 5 and 6 thousand people who attend every year from three or four states, and also from other counties in Mississippi. So we want this to be an attraction to draw people into the town.”
It’s one of many projects the group does in the area and members say they hope to raise more funds in the future to buy additional welcome signs for the area.
