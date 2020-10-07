Mini fair pops up in Petal for week

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A mini fair is going on in Petal on Evelyn Gandy Parkway right down the road from Petal High School.
It’s being held by Amusement Attractions.
“We had a lot of cancellations and stuff,” said company owner Mason Purdy. "We’re usually doing county fairs all through the country.
Business has been slow for the entertainment company because of COVID-19.
“We’re just trying to salvage what we can for the season,” Purdy said.
But, the pandemic isn’t stopping it from bringing family fun and entertainment to people.
“Good family fun, funnel cakes, fun rides," Purdy said. "Just enjoy yourself.”
There are measures in place to make sure visitors are safe while at the fair, including hand sanitizing stations, touchless ticket systems and half-capacity limits for all rides.
“All of our workers are wearing masks," Purdy said. "We have one employee that has a fog machine that has a chemical in it that sanitizes each ride. He goes around each ride probably every 30 minutes to an hour. We also have signs posted all over the midway that keeps people socially distanced. All of our rides, we have closed down seats between seats so that everyone is not close together.”
Purdy says with everything going on in the world today, he wants to give people a chance to get out of the house and do something fun.
“People are feeling down and are sad," Purdy said. "They’re not able to do anything. They’re just stuck at home all day. They’re either working or at home. It’s not good for people to be inside.”
The fair is here each day until Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for unlimited rides or $1 each.
