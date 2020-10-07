MAC announce 2020 high school football all-star rosters

CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Association of Coaches announced this year’s rosters for the Mississippi/Alabama and Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Football games Wednesday.
Many players for high schools in the Pine Belt were chosen to represent their schools and regions in the upcoming games.
The 2020 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Al. Here is a list of players from the Pine Belt that were chosen for Mississippi’s roster:
- Ty Keyes - Taylorsville High School, Quarterback
- Jeffery Pittman - Taylorsville High School, Running back
- Reid Gavin - South Jones High School, Offensive lineman
- Mykal McLeod - Greene County High School, Offensive lineman
- Caleb Taylor - Petal High School, Offensive lineman
- Kanarius Johnson - Laurel High School, Wide receiver
- Harold Rhodes - Jefferson Davis County High School, Tight end/long snapper
One coach from the Pine Belt was selected to be a part of the Mississippi team’s staff, as South Jones High School head football coach Todd Breeland was selected as Mississippi’s scout coach.
Players for the Mississippi/Alabama game will report to practice on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The 2020 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Football Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19. The Pine Belt players chosen to the South’s roster are listed below:
- Caiden Keys - Greene County High School, Offensive lineman
- Taurese Sibley - Oak Grove High School, Offensive lineman
- Darrian King - Oak Grove High School, Offensive lineman
- Tynerious Daniels - Jefferson Davis County High School, Wide receiver
- Jeremiah Robinson - Petal High School, Wide receiver
- Robert Henry - Lumberton High School, Running back
- Xavier Evans - Laurel High School, Running back
- Allen Follis - West Jones High School, Quarterback
- Tyjuan Keys - West Jones High School, Defensive lineman
- Greg Fortenberry - Columbia High School, Defensive lineman
- Ernesto Martin - Oak Grove High School,l Defensive lineman
- Nick Agee - Bay Springs High School, Linebacker
- Martavious Evans - Wayne County High School, Lineback
- Jonathan Harris - Petal High School, Defensive back
- Tyrese Keyes - Taylorsville High School, Defensive back
Bay Springs head football coach was chosen to be the head coach of the South’s team, along with assistant coach Ben Justice and Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey who were chosen to be assistant coaches on the team’s staff.
Players for the North/South game will report to practice on Wednesday, Dec. 16. The time and location are yet to be announced for the game.
All dates, times and locations are subject to change due to COVID-19.
