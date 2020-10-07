Jefferson Davis Co. vs. Columbia football game canceled

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A district football game between Jefferson Davis County High School and Columbia High School is cancelled due to COVID-19.
The game had been scheduled for Friday night.
JDCHS took down CHS last year in the South State Championship game. The Wildcats were up for the rematch.
“This is a really big game for Columbia," said Columbia School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Harris.
But, Mother Nature had other plans. The game was moved to Thursday due to the threat of Hurricane Delta.
“The number one thing you have to take into consideration when you move any event or anything that’s dealing with athletics is player safety, so we have to take that into account," said Harris. "There’s travel and your length to travel. You know, you have to take all of those things into consideration.”
However, the game is now canceled.
Jefferson Davis County High School took to Twitter, announcing the football team has to sit out for the next 10 days due to COVID-19.
As for Columbia, officials say COVID-19 in that district is remaining calm, all thanks to students, faculty and staff.
“I’m very proud of our teachers, you know, our students, staff, everyone," said Harris. “Everyone is being conscious, you know, about what they do and how we go about our business. I just can’t thank them enough.”
With the game canceled, Columbia now sits with a 6-0 overall record and is 2-0 in district play. JDCHS is 3-3 overall and is 0-2 in district play.
Both schools will take the field again next Friday, Oct. 16. CHS will go to West Marion and JDCHS will battle Seminary.
