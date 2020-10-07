Hattiesburg unveils new mural downtown

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg just unveiled another mural downtown.
This one is located on the parking garage on West Pine Street.
The painting is of the iconic Hub City sign.
Below is a quote from E.D. Solomon on the day the original Hub City sign was unveiled that says, “It is the Hattiesburg spirit to go after things and to get them, especially large things.”
The painting was done by Hattiesburg’s own Kym Garraway.
“I love this place," Garraway said. "I love Hattiesburg. It is amazing what this town can do if we come together to promote love and unity among ourselves.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.