Gov. Reeves declares state of emergency as Delta churns in Gulf

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency in Mississippi as Hurricane Delta bears down on the northern Gulf Coast.
“I have declared a State of Emergency for Hurricane Delta,” said Reeves. “Watch the weather reports and get prepared. We are tracking this closely and operators are getting ready for action. Prep for the worst. Pray for the best. God bless and stay safe.”
Delta is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Friday as a major hurricane.
At this time, impacts to the Pine Belt are expected to be minimal, but counties to our west and north could see more wind and rain from the storm.
