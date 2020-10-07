Forrest County jailer accused of having sex with inmates

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A correctional officer at the Forrest County Jail accused of having sexual relations with female inmates has been arrested and charged.
According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Williams has been charged with four counts of unlawful sexual activity with an offender and attempted sexual battery.
Williams was reportedly arrested after allegations were made that he was using his “position of power and control” to engage in sexual contact with inmates.
The sheriff’s office said the decision to charge Williams was made after speaking with witnesses and victims, reviewing surveillance video and reviewing evidence with the district attorney’s office.
“These actions are unacceptable for any employee of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and a full investigation has been launched to determine the scope of Williams’s actions and what measures the Correctional Facility can take to prevent future offenses of this nature. Williams has been relieved of all duties at the Forrest County Correctional Facility and will be held at Lamar County’s Jail until further notice,” read a statement from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.
Williams made his initial court appearance Wednesday where a judge set his bond at $250,000.
