Forrest County jailer accused of having sex with inmates

“These actions are unacceptable for any employee of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and a full investigation has been launched to determine the scope of Williams’s actions and what measures the Correctional Facility can take to prevent future offenses of this nature. Williams has been relieved of all duties at the Forrest County Correctional Facility and will be held at Lamar County’s Jail until further notice,” read a statement from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.