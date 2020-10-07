First Alert: Hurricane Delta track remains west of Pine Belt

Rain total estimates are one to two inches for most places with up to four inches possible for a few spots. Sustained winds are estimated to be 20 mph to 40 mph, which should be lighter in our southeast counties and stronger northwest. The length of time to deal with sustained winds will be around 36 hours. Wind gusts are estimated at 30 mph to 60 mph, again lighter in our southeast counties and stronger northwest. The length of time with potential wind gusts will be around 36 hours from Friday morning to Saturday afternoon