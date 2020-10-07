DuBard School training educators worldwide through virtual learning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - COVID-19 has forced the DuBard School for Language Disorders on the University of Southern Mississippi campus to rethink the training of its educators.
“We’ve had to move all of our professional development onto a virtual platform to meet the regulations that USM, as well as what the state has in place," said Alison Webster, professional development coordinator at the DuBard School.
Webster said this meant the school’s critical “DuBard Association Method” of teaching needed to reach far beyond the Pine Belt.
“Our professional development offerings are for speech pathologists, teachers, educators throughout the world,” Webster explained.
Webster said educators as far away as Norway are taking part in DuBard’s new virtual training. Webster said the virtual options give educators the time they need to complete the work.
“We have changed to synchronist and asychronist learning," Webster said. "So, synchronist learning would be where we meet face-to-face with our participants from all over the world, and meet with them live through some type of session. And then, our asynchronist is where we are doing it to where the professionals are able to meet their deadlines, but at their own pace.”
Webster added the school’s online access allows parents a chance to be included.
“We do have parents that take part in our professional development so that they get a better understanding of what their children are experiencing,” Webster said.
Webster said the DuBard School for Language Disorders has been around since 1962, and this new normal of virtual connection is only expanding its reach to educators and children who will benefit from The DuBard Association Method of teaching and learning strategy.
