3 arrested on active warrants in Hattiesburg, 4th arrested on drug charge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested three wanted Hub City men Wednesday.
HPD public information officer Ryan Moore said 36-year-old Marcus Mock, 43-year-old Christopher McAlister and 26-year-old Rhyan Jackson were arrested at separate locations.
Police arrested Mock in the 1000 block of Edwards Street on a Metro Narcotics arrest warrant for sale of a controlled substance.
McAlister was arrested in the 200 block Unetta Street on an arrest warrant through the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Officers arrested Jackson in the 2800 block of Lincoln Road on a Metro Narcotics arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
A fourth suspect, 24-year-old Dante Myers, of Hattiesburg, was arrested by HPD officers and Metro Narcotics agents Tuesday in the 2800 block of Lincoln Road in connection to Jackson. Myers was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and officers seized $1,541 in cash and drug paraphernalia.
All four men were booked in the Forrest County Jail.
