Woman reported missing in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was reported missing by her family.
Officials with the sheriff’s office said Jennifer Marie Pridgen was last seen walking on Dacetown Road near Ellisville on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Pridgen is 5-foot-2 and weighs around 120 pounds.
If you see Pridgen or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
