Strengthening Delta could impact Pine Belt later this week

The weather for the next couple of days looks dry with highs in the lower 80s Tuesday and in the mid-80s on Wednesday. Lows will be in the 60s. As we head into Thursday through Saturday, all attention will be focused on Hurricane Delta as it is forecast at this time to come ashore in Louisiana sometime Friday evening and move through the Pine Belt Friday night into Saturday. Make sure to have your plans in place and prepare for possible tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain Friday night into Saturday. Please keep posted on the latest forecasts from WDAM.