‘Skip the line’ program shortening wait times for licenses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Long lines and wait times may be coming to an end at driver’s license offices.
The new ‘Skip the line’ option aims to get people in and out quicker.
Commissioner Sean Tindell of the Department of Public Safety says he’s been trying to improve the customer’s experience at driver’s license offices.
Appointments can be made online. The department has ended the alphabet schedule at all locations, which was started to eliminate long lines.
All services are now available every day of the week, and firearm permits can be renewed by mail.
the ‘Skip the line’ program started last week and Tindell says over the past few days, it’s seemed to have helped with long lines.
“We found out the customers really enjoyed it,” Tindell said. “They were able to come in and book their appointments, set a time so they can get in and out. The feedback has been very positive. We have had a few little issues that we’ve worked through, and we’re going to continue to have those, but I’m confident that it’s going to be a great product.”
You can click here to make an appointment online.
