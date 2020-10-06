Petal Fire Department kicks off Fit for Fire program

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Fire Department is giving people the chance to train like firefighters through it’s annual Fit for Fire workout program.
The monthlong program allows people to work out the same way as firefighters, with firefighters.
“It’s just a chance for the public to come out with us and actually workout the way that we workout, just to be able to perform our everyday jobs, to give them kind of a look at exactly how we do it and why," said PFD Captain Brent Chennault.
Some of the workouts include a stair climb, hose hoist, dummy drag, hose whips and sledge hammers.
“A lot of times, I think people think that we just sit in the whole and don’t do a lot," Chennault said. "This is a chance for them to actually see why we do it and we discuss some of the things we do and why we do certain exercises for our day to day jobs.”
Workouts are on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m., weather permitting. It’s free for everyone. To register. all you have to do is show up. The last workout will be Nov. 12.
This is the second year for the Petal Fire Department to host this program.
