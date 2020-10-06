MSDH reports 975 additional COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 975 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 14 deaths.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more. Thirteen of the newly reported deaths occurred on Oct. 2 and Oct. 4, while another was identified from Sept. 17.
A total of 101,678 COVID-19 cases have now been reported in Mississippi, along with 3,027 deaths.
MSDH reports that 90,577 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, a total of 11,699 COVID-19 cases and 343 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 851 cases; 25 deaths
- Forrest: 2,678 cases; 75 deaths
- Greene: 414 cases; 17 deaths
- Jasper: 606 cases; 15 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 361 cases; 11 deaths
- Jones: 2,609 cases; 81 deaths
- Lamar: 1,903 cases; 37 deaths
- Marion: 891 cases; 40 deaths
- Perry: 446 cases; 21 deaths
- Wayne: 940 cases; 21 deaths
You can view more COVID-19 information at the Mississippi State Department of Health website.
