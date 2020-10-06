Mississippi Highway Patrol looking for recruits

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to look for dedicated recruits for Cadet Class 65.
For more than 80 years, the Mississippi Highway Patrol has set out to keep drivers safe. Now, the selective group is looking to add more troopers to its team.
“The Mississippi Highway Patrol is in need of good men and women who have a desire to work for the, you know, elite agency of the State of Mississippi,” said Sgt. Travis Luck, with MHP. “We’re just letting everyone know, and then we want everyone that’s interested to please reach out and fulfill your dream.”
MHP took to Twitter with a video saying “extraordinary individuals committed to ensuring public safety” will make the best candidates.
MHP is hoping to get roughly 750 applicants for Cadet Class 65.
“Someone that is really interested and, you know, has the desire and the will and the want to do the job,” said Luck. “The job is...it’s a want, I guess you could say. You know, a career that you’ve got to want to do something. It’s an opportunity for someone that really has the heart and the will to want to be a state trooper.”
Officials are urging people interested to reach out with questions.
“There’s many opportunities...there’s many ways to obtain information,” said Sgt. Luck. “So, what I really want to, you know, put out there is if there’s any questions or anything you need to know or want to know, please feel free to reach out.”
Those looking to apply can send questions by email to mhprecruiting@dps.ms.gov.
The application is due Oct. 31. It is available at any of the MHP troop districts. You can also find the application here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.