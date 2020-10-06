Medical student from Moselle awarded Miss. Rural Physicians Scholarship

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman from Moselle is one of four Ole Miss graduates to be awarded $30,00 Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarships.
Katelynn McGowen, who is now studying at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, and the other scholarship recipients were recognized during a scholarship ceremony in Jackson.
Meagan Buchanan, of Collinsville, Jamie Riggs, of Lexington, and Steven Smith, of Terry were also awarded $30,000 scholarships.
The goal of the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program is to provide more primary care physicians in rural areas of the state. The program was founded in 2007 and will pay out more than $1.8 million to Mississippi medical students this fall.
After completing medical school, MRPSP scholars must provide four years of service in a clinic-based practice in an approved Mississippi community of 15,000 or fewer residents located more than 20 miles from a medically served area.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.