LIST: High school football games moved to Thursday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Most high school football games in the Pine Belt this week have been moved to Thursday night due to possible affects of Hurricane Delta.
WDAM will be airing its Gametime show on Thursday at 10 p.m. with highlights from the games.
In addition to schedule changes due to weather, Meridian at Oak Grove and Jefferson Davis County at Columbia have been canceled due to COVID-19.
The following games are scheduled to be played Thursday night:
- Petal at Brandon - 7 p.m.
- East Central at Wayne County - 6 p.m.
- Taylorsville at West Jones - 7 p.m.
- Natchez at Laurel - 6 p.m.
- South Jones at Pass Christian - 6 p.m.
- Stone at Poplarville - 6 p.m.
- Sumrall at Purvis - 7 p.m.
- West Marion at Magee - 6 p.m.
- Seminary at Tylertown - 7 p.m.
- St. Patrick at East Marion - 7 p.m.
- Bay Springs at Puckett - 7 p.m.
- Resurrection Catholic at Richton - 7 p.m.
- Sebastopol at Mount Olive - 7 p.m.
- Lumberton at Salem - 6 p.m.
- Leake County at Sacred Heart - 7 p.m.
- Union at Stringer - 7 p.m.
- Leake Academy at Wayne Academy - 7 p.m.
- Simpson Academy at PCS - 7 p.m.
- FCAHS at Greene County - 7 p.m.
- Mize at Enterprise-Clarke - 7 p.m.
- Pearl River Central at Long Beach - 6 p.m.
- Northeast Jones at Florence - 7 p.m.
- George County at Northwest Rankin - 7 p.m.
- Raleigh at Yazoo County - 7 p.m.
- Sylva-Bay Academy at Newton County Academy 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.