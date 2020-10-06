JCSD begins lethality assessment protocol to help victims of domestic violence

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department implemented a new policy this month that will help them identify victims of domestic violence and provide them with immediate help. The Domestic Abuse Family Shelter in Laurel is working with the department on the assessment to better determine the level of danger a victim may be in when deputies respond to a call.
“Our goal is to start in Jones County and then branch out to all the other areas that we work with, but the use of the lethality assessment protocol, which some call the LAP, is going to make an officer’s job a little bit easier,” said Rebecca Stewart, executive director of the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter.
Stewart says the assessment takes three-and-a-half minutes to complete.
“It’s a sheet of twelve questions. The top three, if there’s a ‘yes’ answer, it triggers the protocol to where the deputy would automatically call the hotline at the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter to allow the victim to talk with the hotline counselor and offer them to go to shelter right then if they wanted to,” said Priscilla Pitts, a Jones County deputy and victim’s advocate.
DAFS and the sheriff’s department have been working on this new policy since February and decided to implement the assessment protocol in October to coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“We’ve lost victims, locally here in Jones County, that you know could have come into shelter or chose not to come into shelter and one victim is one too many,” Stewart said.
“If you are a victim, you think you are a victim, or you know someone who is a victim, don’t be afraid to reach out,” Pitts said.
The Domestic Abuse Family Shelter’s 24-Hour Crisis Line number is 1-800-649-1092.
