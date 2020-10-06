HFD shares kitchen fire safety tips for National Fire Prevention Week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This week is National Fire Prevention Week and the campaign is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.”
The purpose of this campaign is to educate people on how they can prevent fires from happening in their homes.
The Hattiesburg Fire Department is sharing tips and things people need to know to stay safe while in the kitchen.
“We want to create a safe space," said Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade. "You’ll want to keep everything 3 feet away from the stove, away from the grill. Whether it’s towels, food packaging containers or plastic, anything like that, you’ll want to keep a 3 foot distance. We don’t want kids or pets within 3 foot of the cooking, whether it’s outside or inside. When you’re outside, people are around the grills and you don’t realize just how hot they are until somebody gets up against them, so we want to keep that good 3 foot safe distance.”
HFD is encouraging all residents to embrace this year’s theme and stay safe while cooking.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking is the number one cause of house fires.
For more tips on kitchen fire safety, visit nfpa.org.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.