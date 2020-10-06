HFD shares kitchen fire safety tips for National Fire Prevention Week

“We want to create a safe space," said Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade. "You’ll want to keep everything 3 feet away from the stove, away from the grill. Whether it’s towels, food packaging containers or plastic, anything like that, you’ll want to keep a 3 foot distance. We don’t want kids or pets within 3 foot of the cooking, whether it’s outside or inside. When you’re outside, people are around the grills and you don’t realize just how hot they are until somebody gets up against them, so we want to keep that good 3 foot safe distance.”