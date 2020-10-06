Hattiesburg sets trick-or-treat hours

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg announced its Halloween trick-or-treat hours on Tuesday.
The suggested hours are from from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
“October is often a fast-paced, busy time for our city. And, while things may look different due to COVID-19 - Halloween is not canceled. We just ask that everyone do what they can to stay safe and to proactively avoid the risk of virus transmission” Mayor Toby Barker said in a news release.
The city suggests the following precautions for trick-or-treaters and families:
- Stay home if sick.
- Wear a mask covering both nose and mouth.
- Be spatially aware while trick-or-treating.
- Maintain an appropriate social distance. CDC guidelines recommend 6-feet.
- Reduce crowd sizes and stick with family when possible.
- Wash hands often or use antibacterial soap frequently after visiting each home.
Barker also encourages residents who decide to hand out candy to take necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.
“We ask that Hattiesburgers who choose to give out candy make good decisions on behalf of our neighbors," Barker said. "Help celebrate a holiday that brings so much fun to our community by choosing safe ways to distribute candy.”
The city suggests the following for people handing out candy:
- Do not hand out candy if sick.
- Wear a mask covering both nose and mouth.
- Wash hands often or use antibacterial soap (containing at least 60% alcohol) frequently.
- Choose creative ways to help distribute candy, safely. Be creative and make it as fun as possible for your trick-or-treaters. A few suggestions include:
- Use duct tape or another mark to mark 6-feet lines in front of your home and leading up to the doorstep.
- Position a distribution table between you and your trick-or-treaters, and place candy on a disinfected surface for easy grabbing to eliminate direct contact.
- Place a table at the end of your sidewalk/at the curb to create a pick-up candy station. Place individually-wrapped candy or goodie bags on the table for an easy grab-and-go.
Resources and ideas for celebrating safely will be made available at hattiesburgms.com/halloween2020.
