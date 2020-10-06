First Alert: Delta strengthens to Category 4 hurricane

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Hurricane Delta continues to gain strength in the Caribbean and is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico during the next 48 hours. By late this week, it is forecast to move through Louisiana and South Mississippi.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Delta rapidly strengthened into a Category 4 storm Tuesday morning.
What to expect:
This may end up being more of a “wind” storm for us than a “flooding” storm. As it looks right now, the data shows this storm should be moving between 10 mph and 15 mph as it passes through the Pine Belt. This would limit the rainfall totals to a manageable amount. However, since it continues to gain strength in the Caribbean, the ceiling for the strongest potential wind speed may need to be increased.
Either way, be prepared for heavy rain, gusty wind, localized flooding, and a few tropical tornadoes.
Timing:
The clouds increase on Thursday. The first rain bands will arrive Friday morning, and the rain and wind will steadily increase through the day and into the overnight hours. Saturday will start windy and rainy, but will eventually clear.
Right now, it looks like the strongest wind and heaviest rain will be between Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 8 a.m., but the timeline will likely shift around as the forecast comes into better focus during the coming days.
Threats:
Heavy rain at times and some gusty wind are the main concerns.
Rain total estimates: 1 to 3 inches for most places with up to 7 inches possible for a few spots. Sustained winds are estimated to be 20 mph to 40 mph, which should be lighter in our southeast counties, stronger northwest. The length of time to deal with sustained winds will be around 36 hours. Wind gusts are estimated at 35 mph to 65 mph, again lighter in our southeast counties and stronger northwest. The length of time with potential wind gusts will be around 36 hours from Friday morning to Saturday afternoon
The estimates are based on the currently forecast track and intensity. It may change if the track shifts.
More Info
For more scientific information on this - and other - forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick’s Blog.
Preparations:
Check your Hurricane Preparedness Kit. Make certain that you have all of the supplies you would need to survive without power and water for up to two weeks. Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door.
Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
