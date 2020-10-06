Fire destroys Sumrall home, sends 1 to hospital

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Flames quickly destroyed a home on North Mills Street in Sumrall on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the house fire just before noon and were still working the scene around 1 p.m.
We’re told two people were asleep inside the home when the fire started. One person woke up and noticed smoke filling the bedroom and hallway.
Both were able to escape, but officials at the scene said one person had to be taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
It’s unclear at this time what sparked the blaze.
